Quantcast

New Anne Arundel mental health hospital receives regulatory approval

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Reporter April 19, 2018

The Maryland Health Care Commission has voted to approve a new 16-bed mental health hospital on Anne Arundel Medical Center's Riva Road campus in Annapolis. Construction on the $25 million facility is expected to begin this fall, with plans on opening in summer 2020, medical center CEO Victoria Bayless said in an online message. "This is an ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo