Minnesota prosecutor won’t file charges in Prince’s death

By: Associated Press Amy Forlitti April 19, 2018

Prince thought he was taking a common painkiller and probably did not know a counterfeit pill he ingested contained fentanyl, a Minnesota prosecutor said Thursday as he announced that no charges would be filed in the musician's death.

