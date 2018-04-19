Quantcast

Shore Bancshares reports $4M net income in 1Q report

By: Daily Record Staff April 19, 2018

Easton-based Shore Bancshares, Inc. reported net income of $4.058 million or $0.32 per diluted common share for the first quarter of 2018, compared to net income of $2.698 million or $0.21 per diluted common share for the fourth quarter of 2017 and net income of $2.8 million or $0.22 per diluted common share for the first quarter of 2017. Company President and CEO Lloyd L. "Scott" Beatty, Jr. ...

