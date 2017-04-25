Beth Hehir
Vice President, Business Banking
M&T Bank
In her job with M&T Bank, Beth Hehir helps entrepreneurs realize their dreams of owning a business.
As a board member with the University of Baltimore Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation, she helps students develop their own business ideas.
And, as a woman who cares about the needy, she helped throw a Christmas party last year at a group home for disabled men. The party was such a hit, she now mentors the men regularly in life and job skills.
