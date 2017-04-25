Quantcast

View More: http://urbanrowphoto.pass.us/bmorekitchenlaunchpartyBeth Hehir

Vice President, Business Banking
M&T Bank

In her job with M&T Bank, Beth Hehir helps entrepreneurs realize their dreams of owning a business.

As a board member with the University of Baltimore Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation, she helps students develop their own business ideas.

And, as a woman who cares about the needy, she helped throw a Christmas party last year at a group home for disabled men. The party was such a hit, she now mentors the men regularly in life and job skills.

One comment

  1. Amelia Campbell
    November 3, 2017 at 3:34 pm

    We met at Doors Open Baltimore. Please contact me at 410.837.5424 or via email. Looking forward to speaking with you soon.
    Thanks,
    Amelia

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo