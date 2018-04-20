Quantcast

UM UCMC wins Minogue Award

By: Daily Record Staff April 20, 2018

University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center received the 2018 Minogue Award for Patient Safety Innovation at the 14th Annual Maryland Patient Safety Conference in Baltimore. In addition, UM UCMC also received two Circle of Honor for Patient Safety Innovation Awards. Presented each year by the Maryland Patient Safety Center as one of its two top ...

