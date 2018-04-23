Quantcast

DAVID MCCLOUD v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff April 23, 2018

Criminal procedure -- Closing argument by state -- Vouching for primary witness Appellant David McCloud was accused of sexually assaulting a ten year old child on multiple occasions in 2014. A jury in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City convicted appellant of one second-degree sex offense charge, two third-degree sex offense charges, two fourth-degree sex offense ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo