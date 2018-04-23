Quantcast

DWAYNE DOUCETT v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff April 23, 2018

Criminal procedure -- Argument by state -- Evidence not in record Following a three-day jury trial in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City, a jury convicted appellant Dawyne Doucett of robbery with a dangerous weapon; wearing, carrying, and transporting a handgun; use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence; and unlawful possession ...

