LEVAR D. PAYTON v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff April 23, 2018

Criminal procedure -- Waiver of right to testing -- Knowing and voluntary On September 6, 2016, appellant, Levar D. Payton, was convicted in the Circuit Court for Washington County of two counts of second degree assault of an employee of a State correctional facility. The court sentenced him to two and one-half years on each count, ...

