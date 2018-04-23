Quantcast

Mullan Contracting completes DC dialysis center project

By: Daily Record Staff April 23, 2018

The Lutherville-based Mullan Contracting Company has finished a full-building reconstruction for DaVita Eighth Street Dialysis at 920 Bladensburg Road N.E. in Washington. The project required the total demolition of the former building, which functioned as an automobile garage and maintenance facility, including the remediation of contaminated soil. Mullan Contracting also removed all connections with the adjacent building prior ...

