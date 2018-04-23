Quantcast

TONY O. GLADHILL, ET AL. v. ROBERT E. GEER, ET AL.

By: Daily Record Staff April 23, 2018

Civil litigation -- Declaratory relief -- Res judicata Appellants, Tony Gladhill, Patti Gladhill, and Jean Gladhill (the “Gladhills”), appeal the grant by the Circuit Court for Washington County of a motion for summary judgment in favor of appellees, Robert and Melanie Geer (the “Geers”). The Gladhills ask the Court two questions: 1. Did the circuit court err ...

