Aidan F. Smith | Pessin Katz

By: Daily Record Staff April 24, 2018

smith-aidan-pessin-katz-lawAttorney Aidan F. Smith has been elected a member with Pessin Katz Law.

Smith is part of the firm’s general litigation group and focuses his practice on general litigation, criminal defense and family law matters. He has represented clients in district and circuit courts throughout Maryland as well as Maryland federal courts. He has been recognized repeatedly by his clients, co-workers and peers as professional and smart and an attorney who uses common sense and exercises good judgment on behalf of his clients.

 

