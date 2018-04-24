Quantcast

Baltimore attorney disbarred for misappropriation, fabrication

By: Anamika Roy Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer April 24, 2018

Stephen H. Sacks was disbarred by per curiam order immediately after oral arguments on March 6.

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo