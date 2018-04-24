Quantcast

Baltimore Homecoming to mobilize city investment efforts

By: Daily Record Staff April 24, 2018

A number of prominent figures with ties to Baltimore are joining forces to mobilize investment in the city through a Baltimore Homecoming event, scheduled for Oct. 3-5. The project began in November 2017 through the efforts of Baltimoreans Nate Loewentheil, the former director of the White House Taskforce for Baltimore under President Barack Obama and Continental ...

