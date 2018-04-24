Quantcast

Florida to lawyers: What medical malpractice insurance crisis?

By: Barry Rosen and Justin P. Katz April 24, 2018

Florida's cap on noneconomic damages in medical malpractices casess remained valid and unchallenged until recently, when an injured patient successfully overturned it, a decision with ramifications likely to reverberate far outside of the state.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo