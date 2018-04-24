Bernard Myers | Live Casino & Hotel

Bernard Myers has been named director of banquets for Live Casino & Hotel, responsible for launching the property’s new Banquets department for the soon-to-open luxury Live Hotel.

Myers will oversee the execution of all private and corporate special events throughout the property, including the new Grand Event Center at Live Hotel, which will offer more than 20,000-square-feet of customizable event space, the new David’s restaurant, and The Prime Rib® at Live Casino, a customer favorite for private gatherings. Mr. Myers will ensure the highest level of service by training staff and working with Live’s culinary team to deliver exceptional events, along with developing long-lasting group relationships to retain business and drive growth.

Myers was previously the director of banquets for the Embassy Suites by Hilton Baltimore Inner Harbor Hotel, where he oversaw the day-to-day operations of the Hotel’s historic event venue and executed special events, fundraisers and galas.