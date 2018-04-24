Quantcast

Prosecutor says Cosby used good-guy rep to harm women

By: Danny Jacobs Legal Editor April 24, 2018

The jury in Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial was poised to begin deliberating after prosecutors on Tuesday portrayed the 80-year-old former TV star as a serial predator who drugged and molested a woman 14 years ago. The defense called Cosby's accuser a "pathological liar" who was seeking a big payday.

