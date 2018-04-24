Quantcast

State, deputies reach $1.9M settlement over death of disabled Frederick man

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer April 24, 2018

The parents of a man with Down syndrome who died following a confrontation with Frederick County sheriff's deputies at a movie theater more than five years ago have settled their lawsuit for $1.9 million.

