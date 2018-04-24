FEATURED MOVER | Peter Maller, Maller Wealth Advisors

Peter Maller, founder and president of Maller Wealth Advisors, was named Planner of the Year for 2017 by Lincoln Financial Advisors. Maller has received the honor nine times in 11 years, more times than any other financial planner in the history of the firm.

The Planner of the Year is awarded to the leading financial planners from among thousands of Lincoln Financial Network planners. The award is based on sales, quality of service and commitment to Lincoln’s principles and selected by Lincoln senior managers.

ABOUT PETER MALLER

Resides in:

Owings Mills

Education:

MBA from Florida State University and Bachelor of Arts from Washington College (magna cum laude)

How has the Fed chair change affected your approach to investment counseling?

It has not affected anything at all with respect to our approach. He is a level-headed thinker with great experience and should ensure a smooth transition from Janet Yellen. The economic and investment horizon may be changing, and this keeps us strategizing and modifying our approach to planning and investment management.

If you had not chosen wealth management as a profession, what profession would you choose and why?

I would have chosen teaching/educating as I love helping others grow and become the best “you” that you can become.

Ffavorite vacation:

Turks and Caicos, which has the best combination of beautiful beaches, clear and smooth ocean water and fantastic restaurants up and down the beachfront

When I want to relax, I … :

I run and run and run and also find relaxation through golf and being at a beach or on top of a mountain.

Favorite book, movie and music:

Book: “The Big Short: Inside the Doomsday Machine,” by Michael Lewis; Movie: “Stand By Me”; Books: I draw a lot of inspiration from reading biographies or autobiographies, e.g., Gandhi; Music: U2, Simon & Garfunkel, The Police, Men At Work, The Beatles, Supertramp

Favorite quotation:

“Do unto others as you would want them to do unto you” – Luke 6:31. I attempt to live by this quote!