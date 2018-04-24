Quantcast

Feed Local Children initiative launches with $300K donation

By: Daily Record Staff April 24, 2018

The Maryland Food Bank received a $300,000 check Monday from the Giant Family Foundation as part of Giant’s Fighting Child Hunger investment during a special presentation at an MFB HEART — Healthy Eats Are Really Tasty — Market and Supper Club site in Baltimore. Volunteers from Giant Food were also on hand to help distribute food ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo