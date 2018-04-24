Quantcast

Heart of the School Awards honorees announced

By: Daily Record Staff April 24, 2018

Ten Baltimore City School Principals have been selected as honorees for the third annual Heart of the School Awards May 21 at the Hippodrome Theatre. Five honorees will be named Heart of the School Award winners at the event, which convenes the community to celebrate the tireless work and exemplary leadership of all City Schools ...

