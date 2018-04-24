Quantcast

Hogan tops Goucher poll, but results are a ‘mixed bag’

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter April 24, 2018

First-term Republican Gov. Larry Hogan continues to ride high in the polls where it comes to his job approval rating and is outpacing Democrats in head-to-head challenges, according to a new poll released by Goucher College. The full results of the latest survey, however, are more of a mixed bag for both the governor and Democrats ...

