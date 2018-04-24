Quantcast

MECU secures Pier Six Pavilion naming rights

By: Daily Record Staff April 24, 2018

MECU, Baltimore’s Credit Union, is the new naming rights sponsor of Pier Six Pavilion in Baltimore after signing a multi-year agreement with Live Nation Tuesday. The iconic amphitheater, holding over 4,000 fans and hosting approximately 25 concerts a season, will now be known as MECU Pavilion. The pavilion opened in 1981 and has played host to several ...

