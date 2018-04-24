Roy Hottel and Eric Edwards | Point Breeze Credit Union

Roy Hottel and Eric Edwards have joined members financial services at Point Breeze Credit Union as financial advisers.

Hottel has worked as a financial consultant for more than 30 years helping clients grow and protect their wealth. He is a registered representative of CUNA Brokerage Services, Inc. and a licensed representative of CMFG Life Insurance Company. At Point Breeze Credit Union, Hottel will help members reach their financial goals through tailored investment and insurance planning.

Hottel was born and raised in Annapolis and grew up on the Chesapeake Bay. He is a board member for the Chesapeake Environmental Center and the Chesapeake Bay Savers, where he works to help make the Bay healthier and safer for everyone. He earned a Bachelor of Arts in economics from St. Mary’s College of Maryland.

Edwards has more than a decade of experience providing financial consulting and investment guidance. Edwards is a registered representative of CUNA Brokerage Services, Inc. and a licensed representative of CMFG Life Insurance Company. At Point Breeze Credit Union, Edwards will help members reach their financial goals through tailored investment and insurance planning.

Edwards is an active member in the community and has assisted with the Baltimore City Special Olympics and provided financial literacy education at Helping Up Mission and Christopher’s Place. He also previously served in the U.S. Marine Corps as a training coordinator. Edwards received a Bachelor of Science in business administration and marketing from the University of Phoenix.