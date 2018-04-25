Quantcast

Wrongfully jailed man urges Supreme Court to reject Baltimore’s appeal

Accused 'Charles Village rapist' was awarded $2.3M

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer April 25, 2018

A man wrongfully jailed for 15 months as the “Charles Village rapist” is urging the U.S. Supreme Court to let stand a $2.3 million award he received from a jury that concluded Baltimore police lacked probable cause to arrest him.

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo