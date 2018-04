Dale Horn, a senior vice president in wealth managemen with UBS Financial Services Inc., was named to Forbes’ list of Best-in-State Wealth Advisers.

The list is comprised of approximately 2,200 financial advisers and developed by SHOOK Research. It is based on in-person and telephone due diligence meetings to measure factors such as: quality of practice, industry experience, compliance record, assets under management (which vary from state to state) and revenue.