Frank Vespe | The Racing Biz

Frank Vespe, publisher and founder of The Racing Biz, has been elected president of the Maryland Racing Media Association for a one-year term.

The Maryland Racing Media Association, founded in 1937, is the oldest state racing media association in the United States. Originally called the Maryland Racing Writers’ Association, membership in the organization now comprises representatives from print, television, radio and online news sites in addition to photojournalists and those in the publicity industry.

Among the activities of the association are raising funds and presenting scholarships to people working on the backstretch at the track, on farms and in veterinarians’ offices, who are looking to further their education. The organization has provided more than $250,000 in scholarships over the years.

In addition, the association also presents awards to people notable for their contributions to the state’s racing industry and to the top Maryland-based horse annually.