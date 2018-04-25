Quantcast

Harford Community College Foundation reaches $10M in net assets

By: Daily Record Staff April 25, 2018

As Harford Community College celebrates its 60th anniversary this academic year, the school announced Wednesdat that its Harford Community College Foundation has reached $10 million in net assets. Established in 1989, the foundation secures community and individual support for the school by raising funds for student scholarships, enhancing student programs and offering grant funds to the ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo