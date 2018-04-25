Quantcast

Hogan signs Amazon incentive, DC Metro funding bills

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter April 25, 2018

Gov. Larry Hogan Wednesday signed two bills he said were key to improving Maryland's economy and luring an online retail giant to the region. Included in the bills signed at The Music Center at Strathmore were a $6.5 billion incentive package meant to lure Amazon's HQ2 project to the areas and a separate bill providing $167 ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo