Quantcast

4th Circuit upholds Jeffrey Cohen’s plea, sentence

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writers April 25, 2018

A federal appeals court Wednesday upheld former insurance adjuster Jeffrey B. Cohen's 37-year prison sentence, affirming the trial court's rulings and finding many of the issues he raised in pro se filings were precluded by his 2015 plea agreement.

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo