ADVERTISEMENT
LITIGATION ASSOCIATE
Mid-sized AV rated Civil Litigation and Insurance Defense firm in Rockville has an immediate opening for a Litigation Associate with Court Clerkship experience and or 1-5 years litigation experience. Applicants should be a member of the Maryland and D.C. bars or Maryland bar with the potential to waive into D.C. bar. Salary will be commensurate with experience. Send resume, writing sample, transcript of law school grades and salary requirements to: Budow and Noble, P.C., Administrator, 12300 Twinbrook Parkway, Suite 540, Rockville, Maryland 20852 or e-mail to:
To place a jobs posting, contact Darlene Miller at dmiller@thedailyrecord.com or at 443-524-8188.