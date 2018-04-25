Quantcast

Lord Baltimore Hotel’s LB Skybar rooftop to open Friday

By: Daily Record Staff April 25, 2018

The LB Skybar’s rooftop bar will celebrate its grand opening Friday as it opens for business atop the Lord Baltimore Hotel, 20 W. Baltimore St. The bar will offer an expanded menu and debut an indoor area featuring additional seating and a permanent bar. With the inclusion of the indoor lounge and bar area, LB Skybar ...

