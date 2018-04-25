Quantcast

Lorien Health Services to open expanded Turf Valley facility

By: Daily Record Staff April 25, 2018

Lorien Health Services will host the grand opening of the iPerformance Suites and expansion of its Encore at Turf Valley facility May 1 at 2:30 p.m. at 11150 Resort Road, in Ellicott City. Encore’s expansion will allow Lorien to service an additional 750 Howard County residents per year. The expansion also affords Lorien a progressive and ...

