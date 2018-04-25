Quantcast

Maryland reaches $33.5M ‘defeat devices’ settlement with Volkswagen

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer April 25, 2018

Volkswagen AG will pump $33.5 million into Maryland’s economy under a settlement the German automaker reached with the state to resolve allegations it violated environmental laws by installing devices designed to cheat required diesel emissions tests between 2009 and 2015. The so-called “defeat devices” ensured the vehicles’ emissions controls worked properly during the tests but did ...

