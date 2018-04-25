Quantcast

OFFICE OF THE SHERIFF FOR ST. MARY’S COUNTY v. SHANE CAMERON

By: Daily Record Staff April 25, 2018

Administrative law -- Termination of deputy sheriff -- Substantial evidence Former Deputy Sheriff Shane Cameron was found by an administrative hearing board to have intentionally provided false information to his employer, the Sheriff of St. Mary’s County. Acting on the board’s recommendation, the Sheriff terminated Cameron’s employment. The Circuit Court for St. Mary’s County reversed that ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo