ADVERTISEMENT

PARALEGAL

The Baltimore Office of a national, AmLaw 100 law firm is seeking qualified applicants for a Paralegal with 5+ years of litigation experience. The ideal candidate will have experience in managing both asbestos and non-asbestos cases; case preparation from beginning to end; the ability to perform federal and state court filings; experience with trial preparation and trials; experience with document review software (Concordance, I-Pro, Eclipse); among other qualifications.

To apply, please visit

To place a jobs posting, contact Darlene Miller at dmiller@thedailyrecord.com or at 443-524-8188.