US voters oppose solar tariffs, UMD study finds

By: Daily Record Staff April 25, 2018

A new survey by the University of Maryland’s Program for Public Consultation finds that nearly six in 10 voters oppose the new tariffs on solar panels imposed by the Trump administration, including a majority in very red districts.  However, nearly six in 10 Republicans favor the tariffs. The Trump administration imposed a tariff on solar panels ...

