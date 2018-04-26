Quantcast

2 Md. nonprofits receive Jack Kent Cooke Foundation awards

By: Daily Record Staff April 26, 2018

The Jack Kent Cooke Foundation announced Thursday two nonprofit organizations in Maryland will share $30,000 in grants through its Good Neighbor Grants program.   LearnServe International was awarded $20,000 to support both its Seeding Social Innovation and LearnServe Abroad programs at a high needs school. LearnServe provides hands-on social entrepreneurship curricula and brings global perspectives into the classroom, sending students abroad ...

