Bill Cosby convicted of drugging and molesting a woman

By: Associated Press Michael R. Sisak and Claudia Lauer April 26, 2018

Bill Cosby was convicted Thursday of drugging and molesting a woman in the first big celebrity trial of the #MeToo era, completing the spectacular late-life downfall of a comedian who broke racial barriers in Hollywood on his way to TV superstardom as America's Dad.

