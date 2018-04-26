Quantcast

Md. high court: Stop imputing contributory negligence to car owners

Old doctrine does not survive new reality, judges add

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer April 26, 2018

Maryland judges will no longer visit the sins of a driver upon the vehicle’s owner with regard to contributory negligence claims, the state’s top court has ruled unanimously in overturning its own precedent that had imputed negligence in such cases.

