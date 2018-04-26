Quantcast

Egypt’s mufti issues fatwa against buying Facebook ‘likes’

By: Associated Press April 26, 2018

Egypt's top mufti has issued a fatwa, or a religious decree, saying that buying Facebook "likes" is prohibited under Islam because it's a form of fraud and deception.

