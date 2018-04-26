Heather Carnaghan | Monarch Global Academy

Monarch Global Academy Public Contract School eighth-grade social studies teacher Heather Carnaghan was named the 2017-18 Anne Arundel County Public Schools Teacher of the Year. Carnaghan is the first charter or contract school teacher to win the award and will compete for Maryland State Teacher of the Year.

Carnaghan has 13 years of experience in the classroom. She teaches and writes curriculum for Monarch Global Academy’s eighth-grade Collaborative Student Inquiry, a project-based-learning class unique to the school. She also serves on the school’s leadership team, leads the hiring team and coordinates the school-wide Advancement Via Individual Determination program, designed to help students develop skills for college.