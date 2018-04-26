Quantcast

Lockheed Martin declares 2Q dividend

By: Daily Record Staff April 26, 2018

The board of directors of Bethesda-based global security and aerospace company Lockheed Martin Corporation has authorized a second quarter 2018 dividend of $2 per share. The dividend is payable June 22 to holders of record as of the close of business June 1.

