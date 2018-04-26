Marissa E. Cormier | McDaniel College

Marissa E. Cormier has joined McDaniel College as chief of staff and secretary of the board of trustees and college.

Cormier comes to McDaniel from AGB Search, a higher education executive search firm founded by the Association of Governing Boards of Universities and Colleges, based in Washington, where she most recently served as director of research and operations. She worked closely with the firm’s managing principals on strategic planning initiatives, partnerships, marketing, technology, finance, research, human resources and as a liaison with the company’s board of directors.

A resident of New Windsor, Cormier earned a bachelor’s degree from The Catholic University of America and master’s degrees in business administration and human resources management from the University of Maryland University College.