Quantcast

Md. Better Business Bureau forms BBB Maryland Foundation

By: Daily Record Staff April 26, 2018

The Better Business Bureau serving Greater Maryland, which celebrated its 100th anniversary last year, has formed the BBB Maryland Foundation, a group born from the BBB Educational Foundation and one which has the goal to help entrepreneurs build and sustain ethical businesses and empower consumers and donors to buy and give with confidence. A key foundation initiative is the organization’s Building ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo