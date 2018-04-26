Quantcast

Judge orders Oaks’ name removed from ballot

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer April 26, 2018

The Maryland State Board of Elections must remove former state senator Nathaniel Oaks' name from primary election ballots, a judge ruled Thursday after previously denying the relief last week.

