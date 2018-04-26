Stacey Jenkins | Aerotek

Stacey Jenkins, vice president-strategic delivery solutions with Aerotek, has been added to the board of directors of Junior Achievement.

Jenkins is responsible for the company’s customized, strategic recruitment and delivery solutions, including the implementation of new programs, enhancements to contingent workforce programs, Master Supplier partnerships, the management of centralized delivery teams in North America, and the partnership with global talent acquisition centers in India.

Jenkins started her career in a business operations role in 1998 at Aerotek’s sister company, TEKsystems. After a series of promotions, she later accepted the role of regional controller within Aerotek, and it paved the way to a diverse, 19-year tenure in multiple roles and departments, including financial operations and human capital solutions. In 2006, she was promoted to director of financial operations, and in 2011, was promoted to executive director of financial operations. In these roles, she was responsible for the financial and contractual oversight for Aerotek’s national clients. Later, Jenkins was promoted to vice president of human capital solutions, where her expertise was integral in developing innovative human capital solutions for Aerotek’s customers. Thanks to her valued leadership, in 2017 Stacey was promoted into her current role as Vice President of Strategic Delivery Solutions.

Jenkins is a graduate of the University of Maryland, College Park. She has served on Aerotek’s Executive Advisory Board as well as Aerotek’s Executive Diversity Council. She was recognized as an influential female leader in the staffing industry by Staffing Industry Analysts’ Global Power 100 — Women in Staffing List 2015. Most recently, she was awarded the YWCA 2017 TWIN Award, given to women who have made significant contributions to industry in management or executive positions who have a vision to create a community where all can thrive.