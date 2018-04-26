Todd Troester | The Baltimore Station

Todd Troester has been named volunteer services manager with The Baltimore Station, a residential treatment program supporting veterans and others transitioning from homelessness and addiction to self-sufficiency.

In this position, Troester is responsible for developing and maintaining an active, informed and engaged body of diverse volunteers that support the residential treatment program.

The nonprofit organization sees more than 2,000 volunteers a year and Troester focuses on oversight and management of those volunteers to match them to activities and opportunities within the organization and community. He is also responsible for volunteer recruitment; training and orientation for volunteers in The Station’s confidentiality, health and safety procedures; supervising volunteers on-site; volunteer budget maintenance and assisting the director of development in raising operating funds for the organization through the cultivation of volunteer and donor support.