Quantcast

Man injured while delivering cheese gets $180,000 settlement

By: Associated Press April 27, 2018

Connecticut man severely injured when a hand truck loaded with 400 pounds of cheese he was delivering to a Domino's pizza shop slammed into his leg has settled his worker's compensation claim for $180,000.

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo