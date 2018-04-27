Quantcast

Frosh seeks full 4th Circuit review of drug price gouging decision

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer April 27, 2018

Maryland has asked the full 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to review a three-judge panel’s decision earlier this month to strike down the state's generic drug price gouging law.

