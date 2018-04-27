Heather Wilson and Jayson Green | Y in Central Md.

The Y in Central Maryland has added Heather Wilson and Jayson Green to its management team at the executive director level.

Wilson will be district executive director of Baltimore Health and Wellness Operations, Wilson provides operational and community leadership to the Weinberg Y in Waverly and the Y in Druid Hill. She brings seven years of Y experience at both the YMCA of Metro Washington and the Summit Area Y in New Jersey, along with a diverse background in health and wellness operations and community development to her new role.

Green will be executive director for the Y in Druid Hill and will responsible for the day-to-day operations of Druid Hill Y Family Center, including associate and volunteer management, financial development, membership and program administration and more. For the past two years, Green served as associate executive director of the Y in Reston, Virginia overseeing center operations. He brings 20 years of management experience to this new role.