Quantcast

Heather Wilson and Jayson Green | Y in Central Md.

By: Daily Record Staff April 27, 2018

The Y in Central Maryland has added Heather Wilson and Jayson Green to its management team at the executive director level.

wilson-heather-y-in-central-mdWilson will be district executive director of Baltimore Health and Wellness Operations, Wilson provides operational and community leadership to the Weinberg Y in Waverly and the Y in Druid Hill. She brings seven years of Y experience at both the YMCA of Metro Washington and the Summit Area Y in New Jersey, along with a diverse background in health and wellness operations and community development to her new role.

green-jayson-y-in-central-mdGreen will be executive director for the Y in Druid Hill and will responsible for the day-to-day operations of Druid Hill Y Family Center, including associate and volunteer management, financial development, membership and program administration and more. For the past two years, Green served as associate executive director of the Y in Reston, Virginia overseeing center operations. He brings 20 years of management experience to this new role.

 

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo